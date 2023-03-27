If you choose fillable eggs for an Easter egg hunt, you can stuff each one with a prize rather than exchanging them for prizes at the end.

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Cities in Okaloosa County are planning big events for Easter Weekend 2023.

In Destin, the city is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.

The hunt will be located at the Morgan Sports Center starting at 9 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt is for youth ages 12 and under, with a special egg hunting zone for crawlers and toddlers and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

4200 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, FL 32541

The city said those with disabilities that need help with the event can contact the recreation

staff at least 48 hours in advance.

The City of Destin Recreation Department can be reached at 850-654-5184 or by email at recreation@cityofdestin.com.

In Fort Walton Beach, the 2023 Annual Bunny Hop Trail is set for Thursday, April 6.

The trail will start at the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center at 5:30 pm and end at 7:00 pm.

132 Jet Drive NW, Fort Walton Beach, Fl 32548

Businesses or sponsors that would like to set up a trail hop location for the kids can register with Ms. Pat Sherman at psherman@fwb.org or call 850-833-9576.

In Crestview, the city’s easter egg hunt will be Saturday, April 1 at the Twin Hills sports field.

100 Hathaway Street South Crestview, FL 32539

The hunt will be separated into age groups with different start times with a showing by the Easter Bunny.

Ages 0-3: 9:15 am

Ages 4-12: 10:15 am

In Niceville, the annual Egg Dash will take place at the Niceville Recreation Complex on Saturday, April 8.

The dash will start at 11 am sharp. The city urges parents to arrive early “we recommend before 10:30.)”

200 Campbell Drive Niceville, FL 32578

Each softball field is assigned an age group: Toddlers, 3 & 4, 5 & 6, 7 & 8. Thousands of plastic eggs will be scattered out on the four fields for children to make a “dash” for them all.

Prizes from the city will be hidden in some of the eggs.

In Valparaiso, Valparaiso Community Library’s Easter Bunny Storytime followed by the Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Friday, April 7.

459 Valparaiso Pkwy, Valparaiso, FL 32580

This is for ages 5 and Under. The city said children need to bring their own baskets. After the hunt, a bin is available to collect the empty eggs.

