DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots.

Okaloosa County Races:

State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols

State Senator District 2: Precincts 7, 8, 10, 14-52 as well as parts of 5, 6 and 11. Jay Trumbull Carolynn Zonia

State Representative District 3: Precincts 1, 2, 5, 6, 51 as well as parts of 3, 4, 7, 8, and 13 Joel Rudman Write-in

The Crestview City Council Precinct 1: Parts of Okaloosa Co. precincts 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 45, 52 Joe Blocker Shannon D. Hayes Thara M. Larkins

The City of Destin Mayor Race: Precincts 20, 35, 44, 50 Rodney Braden Bobby Wagner

The Special Deannexation Referendum for Laurel Hill: Residents of Laurel Hill in deannexation district Vote FOR or AGAINST 176.68 acres to be removed from the official Laurel Hill city limits to become unincorporated Okaloosa County property.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 26, more than 5,000 early voting ballots have been counted. The Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections website is reporting more than 12,000 mail-in votes.

Voting statistics Oct. 26:

Mail 12,153 (67.48%)

12,153 (67.48%) Early Voting 5,924 (32.49%)

5,924 (32.49%) Provisional 4 (0.02%)

By Day:

Monday, Oct. 24 Mail-in – 1,115 Early Voting – 2,048

Tuesday, Oct. 25 Mail-in – 859 Early Voting – 2,073



Stats Last Checked at 3:40 pm Wednesday, Oct. 24

Voting registration ended on Oct. 11, 2022. Okaloosa County has 144,013 registered voters. The election site is reporting an unofficial voter turnout of 18,044 (12.53%)

General Election Day is Nov. 8. Early Voting ends Nov. 5 Find your voting precinct and more information online. The website also separates the votes by location.

View Okaloosa County Sample Ballot: