DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County elections staff is geared up for a long voting day on Aug. 23. The Florida primary election will decide the fate of three, possibly four local races, as well as give an insight into the general election on Nov. 8.

Paul Lux, Supervisor of Elections said they have an automated system tallying early and mail-in ballots. Early voting ended Saturday, Aug. 20 with more than 10,000 ballots cast.

Ballot results as of Monday, August 22:

Mail-in – 10,340

Early Voting – 9,148

The current stats put the 2022 Okaloosa County elections at 19% participation out of the 141,549 eligible voters. The unofficial turnout before primary election day is 19,493 voters. Lux said with rain in the election day forecast, he expects numbers to be lower than usual but believes the school board race and county commissioner race will keep voters engaged.

To compare, the 2020 primary elections report shows a 30.26% total turnout with 43,169 out of 142,666 eligible voters submitting ballots.

Okaloosa County has 52 precincts and dozens of polling locations. The elections website gives access to sample ballots and a guide to finding exact polling locations for Northwest Florida voters.

Races for Okaloosa County 2022 election season:

Municipal Offices Cinco Bayou – Three Town Council Seats

Crestview – Three Town Council Seats

Destin – Mayor and three City Council Seats

Mary Esther – Mayor and three City Council Seats

Valparaiso – Mayor and two City Commission Seats County Offices Board of County Commissioners – District 2 & 4 (Elected at Large)

School Board – Districts 1, 3 & 5 (Elected at Large, Nonpartisan) Circuit and County Court Judges (Nonpartisan) First Judicial Circuit and

Okaloosa County Judges Judicial Retention(Nonpartisan) Justice of the Supreme Court

Judge, First District Court of Appeal Multicounty and District Offices State Senate District 1 & 2

State House of Representatives Districts 3 & 4 State Offices Governor and Lt. Governor

Attorney General

Chief Financial Officer

Commissioner of Agriculture Federal Offices U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives District 1

Lux said election staff will post the primary voting results on Thursday, Aug. 25 on the Okaloosa election website. Registration for the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11, with early voting starting on Oct. 24.