EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base in a joint effort with the Army 7th Special Forces Group is working to expand childcare services to military families in Okaloosa County.

Eglin AFB and Army leadership announced plans to build a complex at Camp Bull Simmons (CBS) bringing a medical clinic, child development center (CDC), and military helping agencies to servicemembers and families.

But, the full CDC complex will take some time.

“The Army is proposing to build a Child Development Center on CBS. However, the Air Force has the lead in performing an environmental analysis of alternatives regarding a new CDC; the Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract to begin this analysis on 21 March 2023. Because of the long lead times involved, the Army programmed a Military Construction (MILCON) project to build a CDC on CBS in Fiscal Year 2025. Once the environmental analysis is completed, construction will take approximately two years, so a CDC could be open to Servicemembers and families as early as FY2027.” Joint AF, Army Childcare Q&A

The joint leadership teams said the timeline is the fastest possible given the necessary steps. Those on CBS asked to use the chapel building for temporary childcare services, but leadership said that will not happen.

“A temporary child care structure/space on CBS at the Chapel was determined to be unworkable due to impacts to the day-to-day mission of the Chapel as well as the extensive renovations that would be required to meet DoD child care standards.” Joint AF, Army Childcare Q&A

In the meantime, the City of Crestview is working with the base to open a new commercial childcare facility in Dec. of 2023. Eglin AFB said the new Crestview location will be a Guidepost Montessori school. The school will provide additional childcare options for children 0-4 yrs.

Eglin and Army leadership listed other ways to help the childcare situation until the CDC is built. Review the options in Q4 of the linked article.

Eglin addressed staffing issues at the current CDCs on the Air Force base. They said new recruitment tools and incentives are being added to address the problem.

“Eglin AFB has launched recruitment and retention initiatives for child care providers and is beginning to see some staffing relief at CDCs on Eglin with the implementation of recruitment incentives. These efforts, along with the new benefit of free child care for the first child and 25% off subsequent children for direct care staff along with recruitment bonuses of up to $1250 for experienced caregivers, are proving instrumental in attracting new recruits” Joint AF, Army Childcare Q&A

Eglin AFB and Army leadership tell families to first go to militarychildcare.com to find options for DoD childcare.

Families can reach out to the Army Child and Youth Program outreach specialist at CBS (Erika Johnson, 850-885-3806) or the Air Force Child and Youth Services Community Childcare Coordinator at Eglin AFB (Jeanene Montano, 850-882-2994) for updates on childcare options.