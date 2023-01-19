CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Thursday morning ended with a 47-year-old Crestview woman behind bars.

Deputies working Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 55 said they pulled over Carolyn Virginia Satterfield for not wearing her seatbelt, according to the press release.

OCSO said Satterfield gave permission for deputies to search her car where they allegedly found a glass cleaning container with a false bottom. Deputies said inside they discovered bags of field-tested meth, marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Escitalopram pills.

In the press release, OCSO said they also found unopened nicotine and THC vape pens and $800 worth of lottery tickets.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of Satterfield’s arrest for a possible connection to a theft in Freeport Wednesday night.

The arrest report reads in part, “The Defendant continued by stating the container should have been left at her residence but she had forgot to take it out prior to leaving for the day.”

Satterfield is charged with possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of a new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an electronic weapon by a convicted felon, and felony violation of probation.