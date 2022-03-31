DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of an older man who drowned in the Gulf in Destin Thursday afternoon was recovered.

First responders received a call about a distressed swimmer at about 4 p.m. They recovered the man’s body about 35 minutes later.

Double red flags, which indicate that the water is closed to the public for swimming, were flying Thursday after an evening of severe weather whipped northwest Florida with destructive winds.

The 61-year-old man is a Birmingham, Ala. resident, but he has not been identified.