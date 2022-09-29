The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The OCSO will be sending staff members to Sarasota and Charlotte Counties. The emergency response team is also taking supplies to the areas affected by the hurricane. The most needed items are:

Bulk Water

Tarps

Work Gloves

Canned Foods

Pre Packages snack foods (Trail Mix, nuts and granola bars)

The OCSO will be taking supplies at the Fleet building in the west parking lot of 1250 N. Elgin Parkway in Shalimar. Items will be accepted Thursday, Sept. 29 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you have any questions, call the OCSO at 850-651-7410 or email them at pio@sheriff-okaoosa.org.