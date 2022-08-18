CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview.
Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennesee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man.
FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok.
The accident happened in the southbound lanes around 7:30 am blocking highway travelers. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the scene and reopened the lanes three hours later.
FHP said the two cars involved are a 2020 white Chevy truck and a 2015 black Ford.
FHP said the accident is under investigation and more details will be released.
