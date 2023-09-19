FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the hospital after another man shot him during an argument, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Brooks Bridge on Highway 98 at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. The release said the driver of a white Ford Mustang and the driver of a red Volkswagen Passat had gotten into an altercation.

William Sean Killingsworth, 39, of Fort Walton Beach and the driver of the Mustang, allegedly fired shots at the driver of the Passat.

Devon Chaverst, 30, of Fort Walton Beach and the driver of the Passat, was shot once and taken to a local hospital. Chaverst is currently listed in stable condition.

Killingsworth had left the scene but was eventually located, arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.