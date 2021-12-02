Driver license clinic to help Okaloosa residents regain driving privileges

A sample of the new Alabama drivers license is seen Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2003, in Montgomery, Ala. Three years before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks sent states scrambling to strengthen their drivers license systems, Alabama already was eyeing a replacement for its brand-new but ineffective process. A half-decade’s worth of planning lands in billfolds and purses across Alabama next year, when the Department of Public Safety rolls out a new drivers license billed as being among the nation’s most secure.The licenses will have a strikingly different look, particularly for drivers under the age of 21. The border around their photographs will be a different a color from licenses for those of legal drinking age, and the dates of their 18th and 21st birthdays will printed. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The First Judicial Circuit will host a driver’s license clinic Dec. 3 in Okaloosa County.

The Driver’s license clinic helps those who need help regaining their driving privileges, including those who have revoked, suspended or cancelled licenses, according to a news release from the First Judicial Circuit.

Staff from state and court agencies will be on hand to assist residents with their individual needs, according to the release.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Okaloosa Annex Extension in Fort Walton Beach.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. Residents must make an appointment. For more information, call 850-609-4155.