Driver license clinic to help Okaloosa residents regain driving privileges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The First Judicial Circuit will host a driver’s license clinic Dec. 3 in Okaloosa County.
The Driver’s license clinic helps those who need help regaining their driving privileges, including those who have revoked, suspended or cancelled licenses, according to a news release from the First Judicial Circuit.
Staff from state and court agencies will be on hand to assist residents with their individual needs, according to the release.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Okaloosa Annex Extension in Fort Walton Beach.
Walk-ins will not be accepted. Residents must make an appointment. For more information, call 850-609-4155.