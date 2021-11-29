Driver hits, kills 60-year-old man on Eglin Parkway

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) says 60-year-old James C. Temple was hit Friday night on Eglin Parkway near McGriff Street.

FWBPD says the driver that hit Temple stayed on the scene to help until paramedics arrived.

Temple later died from his injuries at Fort Walton Beach Medical Facility.

FWBPD says they are still investigating the crash, no charges have been filed against the driver. Anyone with information about this crash can is asked to call Officer Calloway at 850-833-9548.