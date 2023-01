DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line.

The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies searched around the car while the road was blocked.

OCSO provided no other details.