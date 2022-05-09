OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person was arrested for DUI after they allegedly sideswiped a deputy’s patrol car off Highway 98.

The driver was arrested after the deputy was parked on the westbound shoulder of Highway 98 for a traffic stop. The driver did not move over and instead, hit the deputy’s car with their passenger mirror, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, according to the post. Okaloosa deputies urger residents to abide by the Move Over law, which requires drivers to switch lanes when law enforcement is parked along roads and highways. The law applies to those including: