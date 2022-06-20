DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin Council passed a measure to increase the prices for towing services within city limits.

The council decided to amend resolution 15-02, which sets the rates for certain towing prices. The motion was approved 5 to 1 Monday, June 20, with one member absent.

The new prices go into effect immediately. Companies represented at the council said some tow truck rigs get four miles to the gallon making them in the hole or breaking even with service costs and the fuel expenses.

Most of the tow truck services increased by $25. With the new rates, a nightly tow plus storage will cost $250. The price increases with time spent on the scene and mileage to the shop.

Non-consensual tows happen when cars are left in pay-to-park spaces for too long, or in non-parking zones.

Private towing items are called in by a business for a car blocking the road, or when a car breaks down and needs a ride. Some insurance companies cover private tows depending on the plan.

Items that did not change are noted below as such.

Non-Consensual towing price increase:

Class A:

Base Rate $175

Mileage Rate $5 for every additional mile after the first 10 miles (NO CHANGE)

Hourly Rate $120 after the first 30 minutes at the scene (NO CHANGE)

Inside Storage (When a vehicle is stored for more than six hours) $100 per day

Outside Storage (When a vehicle is stored for more than six hours) $75per day

Administrative fee for vehicles stored longer than 48 hours $80 (NO CHANGE)

Class B:

Base Rate $200

Mileage Rate $5 for every additional mile after the first 10 miles (NO CHANGE)

Hourly Rate $120 after the first 30 minutes at the scene (NO CHANGE)

Inside Storage (When vehicle is stored for more than six hours) $105.00 per day

Outside Storage (When vehicle is stored for more than six hours) $75 per day

Class C:

Base Rate $325

Mileage Rate $8 for every additional mile after the first 10 miles (NO CHANGE)

Hourly Rate $190 after the first 30 minutes at the scene (NO CHANGE)

Inside Storage (When vehicle is stored for more than six hours) $115 per day

Outside Storage (When vehicle is stored for more than six hours) $95 per day

Private towing price increase: