HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post.

The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at the scene.

The Yellow River runs from Dozier, Ala. into Okaloosa County before ending at Blackwater Bay in Santa Rosa County.

FWC said the search stemmed from a boating accident before Christmas. The FWC Dive Team removed the vessel involved in the accident from the water on Dec. 24.

FWC said they searched all day Saturday & Sunday but were unable to locate the missing person.

As of Jan. 2, 2023, the FWC Dive Team has suspended its search efforts. FWC patrol and investigations are still actively investigating the accident.