NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District says fall sports at multiple schools have made quite a wave in the standings. OCSO listed six schools with teams competing at the regional and state level.
Volleyball
- Baker won their Regional final game vs. Chipley on Nov. 1 and will advance to State.
- Choctawhatchee High School Volleyball advanced to the 5A District 1 Regional Semifinal (Elite and lost to Vanguard High School.
Swim
- Choctaw advanced to Regionals and will compete Thursday at UWF.
- Crestview sent their girls relay team (Addyson D, Taylor, Cherish, and Lily D) and Lily Derif for two single events to Regionals.
- Fort Walton Beach competed in Regionals last week. Boys finished 5th and girls finished 15th. The team advanced to State.
- Niceville girls placed 4th out of 22 schools, and boys placed 6th out of 24 schools at Regionals. They compete in Stuart this week.
Cross Country
- Baker Girls placed 4th in the Region. Danielle Davis, Eliana Butler, Jayden Harvey, Addison Merritt, Elizabeth Merritt, Diamond Moore, Shana Stanfield, and Summer Morgan are advancing to State.
- Choctaw Boys and Girls advanced to Regionals. Eight Boys and five Girls and will compete at the State Championship on Saturday.
- Laurel Hill Boys advanced to Regionals.
- FWB advanced to State! The Girls team placed 3rd overall with two in the top 10 and the Boys team placed 4th overall with one runner placing 4th.
- Niceville Girls finished 2nd with 7 State Qualifiers and Boys finished 5th with 7 State Qualifiers! State Championships will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 in Tallahassee.
Golf
- Choctaw Boys Golf- Joshua Kelley qualified for Regionals Nov. 1.
- Niceville Girls won the 3A District Championship at the Hidden Creek Golf Club in Navarre. The Boys Golf team won 2nd and will compete at Regionals this week.
- Fort Walton Beach won the 2A District Championship and advanced to Regionals, they will compete this week.