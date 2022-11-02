NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District says fall sports at multiple schools have made quite a wave in the standings. OCSO listed six schools with teams competing at the regional and state level.

Volleyball

Baker won their Regional final game vs. Chipley on Nov. 1 and will advance to State.

Choctawhatchee High School Volleyball advanced to the 5A District 1 Regional Semifinal (Elite and lost to Vanguard High School.

Swim

Choctaw advanced to Regionals and will compete Thursday at UWF.

Crestview sent their girls relay team (Addyson D, Taylor, Cherish, and Lily D) and Lily Derif for two single events to Regionals.

Fort Walton Beach competed in Regionals last week. Boys finished 5th and girls finished 15th. The team advanced to State.

Niceville girls placed 4th out of 22 schools, and boys placed 6th out of 24 schools at Regionals. They compete in Stuart this week.

Cross Country

Baker Girls placed 4th in the Region. Danielle Davis, Eliana Butler, Jayden Harvey, Addison Merritt, Elizabeth Merritt, Diamond Moore, Shana Stanfield, and Summer Morgan are advancing to State.

Choctaw Boys and Girls advanced to Regionals. Eight Boys and five Girls and will compete at the State Championship on Saturday.

Laurel Hill Boys advanced to Regionals.

FWB advanced to State! The Girls team placed 3rd overall with two in the top 10 and the Boys team placed 4th overall with one runner placing 4th.

Niceville Girls finished 2nd with 7 State Qualifiers and Boys finished 5th with 7 State Qualifiers! State Championships will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 in Tallahassee.

Golf