FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach said residents around Ferry Park may have discolored water after the Fire Department flushed fire hydrants on Tuesday.

The City said the water is safe to use but to combat any concerns, residents around Hughes St can flush it out until it runs clear.

“If you still have discolored water inside the property, you can open an outside hose spigot and allow water to run for several minutes to ensure no more discolored water is entering the property. You can also run water from a cold-water faucet inside to clear any discolored water from the service line,” City of Fort Walton Beach Public Information.

The City said the change in color is caused by sediment from cast iron and ductile iron pipes.

The Fire Department and Public Works utility crews flushed the system from multiple hydrants for hours to turn it back clear.

Crew members also checked water outside multiple residences to confirm the water is clearing.