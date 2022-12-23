DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla.

Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond.

Katie Gravitz, 29 (Okaloosa County Jail log)

WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday night.

Police said Gravitz took stolen items from a Rural King and returned them for money. Items included a Milwaukee battery and totaled more than $6,000 in merchandise over a five-month span.

A Gainesville Police Lieutenant said an unnamed male stole items from the farm and home store starting in May 2022. The most recent grab and dash was in October. Gravitz last went to return the stolen items on Oct. 6 before a case and warrant was issued on Oct. 15.

Police said Gravitz would return the items without a receipt. The items returned came back as merchandise still listed in the store’s inventory.

Social Media accounts last active in 2021 show Gravitz to be from Gainesville, Fla. The Okaloosa Jail log lists her to be a Destin resident.

Gainesville Police is still working on a case against the male accomplice allegedly responsible for stealing the items from the Rural King location. Stills from the store were taken of the suspects.

No additional information is available at this time. WKRG News 5 has reached out to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office to confirm Gravtiz’s connection with Northwest Florida.