DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation cut $3.7 million in checks for 16 local charities. The money comes from the more than $4 million raised at the annual wine auction in April 2022.

The 2022 year was recording breaking for the foundation. DCWAF works to raise money for local children’s charities in Okaloosa and Walton County. The coastal foundation is one of the top 10 in the country for charity wine foundations.

“This year’s record-breaking contribution is truly a testament to the philanthropic spirit of the DCWAFcommunity,” said Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation President Karah Fridley-Young. “After two years of virtual events, the energy in the auction tent last spring was palpable and the amount raised for children in need was humbling. These funds will have a profound impact on the lives of thousands of children, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support our charity partners; all of whom are doing important work within our community.”

Checks to charities:

AMIkids Emerald Coast received $145,000 Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast received $200,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast received $200,000 Children in Crisis received $200,000 Children’s Volunteer Health Network received $200,000 Ellison McCraney Ingram Foundation received $140,000 Emerald Coast Autism Center received $250,000 Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center received $325,000 Food for Thought Outreach received $200,000 Habitat for Humanity of Walton County received $250,000 Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties received $150,000 Opportunity Place, Inc. received $165,000 Shelter House of Northwest Florida received $175,000 The Arc of the Emerald Coast received $200,000 Westonwood Ranch received $275,000 Youth Village received $200,000

The total for the check presentation held at the Henderson Resort in Destin on Aug. 31 is $3,775,000.

More than wine experts, the DCWAF helps their partner charities year round with a reserve account. After a disaster or if they are in need, charities can receive interest-free loans to get back on their feet from the Jumonville Family Children’s Fund.

The next big event is the Harvest Wine and Food Festival on Oct. 15 in Watercolor, Florida. You can learn more about the DCWAF online.

The 2023 DCWAF auction is scheduled for April 28-29. Tickets will be available in January.