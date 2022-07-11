DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist is charged with DUI after ramming his black Mustang into a deputy K9 patrol car over the weekend in Destin, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the man driving was from Atlanta and tested at nearly twice the legal drinking limit.

According to OCSO, the man sped through the parking lot at 116 Harbor Blvd. Friday night and hit the K9 patrol car while attempting a U-turn. Witnesses outside AJ’s Seafood and Oyster bar said the man then put the Mustang in reverse and tried to drive away before people crowded around.

Deputies said he resisted commands to leave the car and resisted officers taking him into custody. OCSO identified the driver as 34-year-old Jonathan Clark. Deputies said the man’s blood-alcohol level was .156. The legal limit to drive is .08.

The K9 in the car was not hurt. Read the full release from OCSO below: