DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County used the great weather Saturday, Feb. 25, to fill up on shrimp and grits.

The fourth annual Shrimp and Grits festival at Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer in Destin sold out to support the Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast.

“Beautiful weather, huge crowd, amazing smells, amazing atmosphere, we are so thankful for everyone coming out to support the Boys and Girls Club,” said Shervin Rassa, Chief Executive Officer for BGCEC.

Eleven teams competed for judges and people’s choice awards.

Judges awards:

Best Overall – Knife’s Edge

Most Creative – Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast

Best Grits – Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer

Peoples Choice:

East Pass Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast Knife’s Edge

The annual event brings in tens of thousands of dollars to support five thousand kids on the gulf coast from Pensacola to Panama City. In 2022, raising more than $40,000 to help 5,000 kids from Pensacola to Panama City.

“It’s going to go to the young people that we serve in five counties in Northwest Florida,” said Rassa. “Really impacting their lives in academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character citizenship. We want to make them responsible, good-character citizens in our country.”

Vendors around Northwest Florida and community partners came together for the festival on the Destin harbor. Rassa said the growing partnership with Destin is a reason for their continued success in the event.

“A lot of the folks out here know what we do and the impact we have on kids’ lives. It’s so meaningful,” said Rassa. “I’m a firm believer that it takes a community to raise kids. It’s so phenomenal that so many of our friends invest In our kids like this.”

The 2023 festival also held a silent auction with a Kenny Chesney signed guitar and other prizes, as well as face painting and activities for the kids.

“My favorite part is the camaraderie and the people that come out and know that the money is benefitting the kids, having fun, and just having amazing food and a good time,” said Rassa.

WKRG News 5 served as the media sponsor for the Feb. 25 event. On March 5, the fun kicks up again with the Mac and cheese festival at the Destin commons.

Tickets are still available.