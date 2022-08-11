DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals.

To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax receipt, dwelling license, and a State of Florida resale tax certificate.

Where in Destin allows Short-term rentals?

The zoning in Destin is a big part of the rental discussion. The city is broken up into more than 20 zones with 13 permitting short-term rentals.

List of permitted zones here:

Bay Resort Mixed Use (BRMU)

Crystal Beach Resort (CBR)

Calhoun Mixed Use (CMU)

Gulf Resort Mixed Use (GRMU)

Holiday Isle Mixed Use (HIMU)

North Harbor Mixed Use (NHMU)

Residential, Office Institutional Tourist Development (ROI-TD)

South Harbor Mixed Use (SHMU)

Crystal Beach Neighborhood (CBN)

Low Density Residential-Holiday Isle (LDR-HI)

Medium Density Residential-Holiday Isle (MDR-HI)

High Density Residential-Holiday Isle (HDR-HI)

Short-term rental registration fees:

The STR registration fees are based on the rental size and begin every year on January 1. Less than 2,499 sq. ft. is $500, 2,500-4,999 sq. ft. is $600, and more than 5,000 sq. ft. is $700. Homeowners can find the size of their property on the county website.

Each rental is allowed 2 people per legal bedroom in the rental unit, plus an additional 4 people per rental unit.

Registration must be redone every time the property changes owners and proper signage must be displayed.

Destin City Council passed rules in 2018 for homeowners and property managers of short-term rentals.

The Responsible Party that is listed on the short term rental application needs to reside within 30 miles of the short term rental property and be able to respond within 1 hour. The contact number for the responsible party shall be twenty-four-hour, seven (7) days a week contact number. City of Destin Government

Short-term and long-term registration applications and more rules and regulations for property management and homeowners can be found on the city’s website.