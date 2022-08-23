DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Surveillance cameras show footage of two suspects accused of stealing from the Palms of Destin Resort and Conference Center. Resort management shared the video from the Aug. 20 incident with WKRG News 5.

Resort staff said the thieves took three very expensive bikes from the resort totaling more than $2,000.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the case. Anyone that can identify the suspects or has more information is asked to call OCSO investigations at 850-609-2000.