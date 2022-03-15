DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — People were spotted on a very rare form of Crab Island this week in Destin, Fla.

On Sunday, March 13, and Monday, March 14 people walked on dry sand and in ankle-deep water at the popular tourist sand bar.

Pictures from WKRG News 5 viewers show Crab Island and the harbor near the East Pass with very low water levels.

East Pass Marina on the harbor, Monday March 14

Crab Island Monday, March 14

Crab Island Low Tide Sunday March 13

Some locals said they have only seen the water this low maybe five times in 30 years.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Mobile said the water can drop lower in the winter months with a strong North wind pushing water out into the Gulf.

“Yes, those very strong winds in the wake of the cold front over the weekend did produce abnormally low tides across much of the area. We saw that and the tide gauge readings from around Mobile Bay and Pensacola and just that persistent North wind really just pushed the water you know, out of the more shallow areas and so that’s why some areas saw those very low levels due to the strong winds.” Jason Beamen, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Mobile

Beamen said besides the winter months, tropical storms can bring strong North winds that impact the tides.

“We get our strongest North winds offshore winds during you know, during the winter into the early spring with our stronger storm systems and cold fronts and this cold front was very strong. We had winds gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the wake of the front, which is the higher end of what we see around here so that certainly contributed to those low water levels. You know, in the summertime, it really takes being on the West side of a of a strong tropical system where you would get a really strong North wind. But our more typical cases are in the winter, early spring. Jason Beamen, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Mobile

Beamen said there is not a real threat to people when it comes to low tide levels. However, less water in the harbor can cause problems for boaters.

“Marine interests become become an issue, so you know if you got low water levels that can affect marine traffic. That’s probably the greatest hazard is in in that type of situation. “ Jason Beamen, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Mobile

Another storm making its way through Tuesday made the water level rise.

To check the tides in Destin, click here.