DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Harborwalk Village in Destin will be filled with family events for the weekend before Memorial Day on May 30, 2022.

Live music will be played at the HarborWalk Village stage all weekend long. A lineup of Memorial Day Celebration has events for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Event Schedule:

Saturday, May 28th 7:00 pm – Flash Flood (A Destin band)

Sunday, May 29th 6:45 pm – Vintage Air Show 7:00 pm – Andy Velo 9:00 pm – Fireworks & Fire Spinning by Autumn Lyfe

Monday, May 30th Silent Disco Party



More Memorial Day events in Okaloosa County:

May 27: Gate to Gate Memorial Day Run on Eglin AFB

May 28: Baytowne Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Baytowne Wharf

May 30: Crestview Courthouse Ceremony 3-4 pm The Lu 2022 Memorial Day Workout in Niceville



More details about the Vintage Air Show will be released before the event. To find out more, visit the event page here.