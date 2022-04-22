DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A state agency has issued an emergency order suspending the license of a Destin nursing home after complaints of the facility being short-staffed leading to residents not being adequately cared for.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration suspended Destin Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center’s license and imposed an immediate moratorium on new resident admissions.

More than 100 residents must be moved out by Monday at 5 p.m.

State regulators conducted interviews with staff members and residents. They found the facility failed to meet minimum staffing guidelines for 58 of 63 days. State law says the facility should’ve self-imposed a moratorium on resident admissions but failed to do so. The facility brought in 57 new residents in a four-month time period this year.

Residents reported not showering or bathing for days and weeks. Some residents say they sat in urine and feces for several hours. One person’s family member came in and called law enforcement because of the condition their loved one was in. One woman reported sitting in urine for 16 hours. Many of the residents say they need help with basic tasks during the day and it’s been difficult to get any help. Residents say the staff members are doing the best they can but there aren’t enough of them to adequately care for everyone.