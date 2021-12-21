Destin names 2021 Christmas decorating contest winners

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin has a few very dedicated residents when it comes to holiday decorating. The city streets have been lined with lights and figurines for weeks.

The city hosts a decorating contest each year for businesses and homeowners to show off their Christmas spirit. See all of the winners in the pictures below.

Dawn Lane

Burning Tree

The Palms

Kings Mattress

RESULTS: