Destin names 2021 Christmas decorating contest winners

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin has a few very dedicated residents when it comes to holiday decorating. The city streets have been lined with lights and figurines for weeks.
The city hosts a decorating contest each year for businesses and homeowners to show off their Christmas spirit. See all of the winners in the pictures below.
RESULTS:
- Best Decorated Business: King’s Furniture & Mattress, 737 Harbor Boulevard
- Best Overall Holiday: David Stowe, Burning Tree Drive
- Best Decorated Home: The Morgan Family, Dawn Lane
- Best Decorated Organization: The Palms of Destin, 4201 Indian Bayou Trail