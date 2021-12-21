Destin names 2021 Christmas decorating contest winners

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin has a few very dedicated residents when it comes to holiday decorating. The city streets have been lined with lights and figurines for weeks.

The city hosts a decorating contest each year for businesses and homeowners to show off their Christmas spirit. See all of the winners in the pictures below.

  • Dawn Lane
  • Burning Tree
  • The Palms
  • Kings Mattress

RESULTS:

  • Best Decorated Business: King’s Furniture & Mattress, 737 Harbor Boulevard
  • Best Overall Holiday: David Stowe, Burning Tree Drive
  • Best Decorated Home: The Morgan Family, Dawn Lane
  • Best Decorated Organization: The Palms of Destin, 4201 Indian Bayou Trail

