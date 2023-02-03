DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A fundraiser to revive the Destin Main Street Community Garden brought more than 100 bowlers to Hurricane Lanes in Destin Friday morning.

The Destin Chamber of Commerce hosted the Feb. 3 Valentines Day themed event called ‘You’re Right Up our Alley.’

Hurricane Lanes staff said they had 106 bowlers with tickets at $30 a person. A silent auction and a ‘Pie the Mayor of Destin’ also created extra funds.

Destin Chamber President Shane Moody said the event will raise between $6,000 and $7,000.

The proceeds will go towards the Destin Forward program to revive the garden alongside club kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

The Destin Forward program takes community members and turns them into local leaders. The chamber said the program is designed to provide a hands-on learning experience into the issues facing the Destin community on a day-to-day basis, Destin Forward accepts up to 25 business professionals for each 9-month class. Find out more online.