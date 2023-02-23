DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner spoke to the council and residents Thursday night for the annual State of the City address.

Wagner addressed topics including crime rates, upcoming projects and goals for the city.

In the terms of crime, Wagner said vehicle burglaries in the city declined 68% from 2021 to 2022. Wagner credited the partnership with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for the drop in crime. OCSO worked on a public service campaign in 2022 termed “intelligent lead policing” to identify areas of vehicle burglaries and known offenders.

Wagner mentioned the partnership with the Destin Fire Control District. Wagner said fire rescue staff performed 214 water rescues in 2022. The city and county are working together to patrol every inch of the beach as well as create a consistent safety flag system for residents and visitors.

Big projects on the city’s plate include a cross-town connector for main roads in Destin, a city-center hub on Main St. and undergrounding utilities to include fiber internet.

The city outlined six strategic goals at the recent visioning session.

Becoming a financially sound city providing service excellence To enhance the quality of life and safety for families Economic development and revitalization Create an effective, efficient and aesthetically pleasing infrastructure Improve mobility and connectivity Build a green and sustainable environment

Under strategic goal one, Wagner said the parking pass system for visitors in city parking lots brought in $400,000 since its creation.

In strategic goal three, economic development, Wagner said revitalizing the building permit process decreased processing time by 50%. As a result, the city went from $98 million in construction projects in 2021 to $172 million in 2022.

Wagner said in strategic goal six, a green and sustainable environment, the city has secured more than $40 million in grant funds to partner with the Tourism Development Council, Okaloosa County Commissioners, Trust for Public Land, Department of Environmental protection, Flordia Fish and Wildlife and Florida Power & Light.

Following the speech at the city hall annex, Wagner held a workshop on the upcoming redevelopment of Joe’s Bayou Recreation Center on Beach Drive.