Destin man charged with two counts of fraud after allegedly failing to pay investor

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One Destin man was charged with two counts of fraud after he allegedly sold a property without an investor’s consent.

Timothy Henderson, 57, was arrested on Jan. 5 after he failed to pay construction fees for several homes on Indian Trail in Crestview.

Henderson and the victim struck up a deal where the victim would purchase the property and pay for Henderson to build homes on the property.

Once Henderson finished construction and the property was sold, the victim would receive several refunds. He would be refunded for the money used to purchase the property and funds that supported the construction project.

In addition to the refunds, the victim would also receive 40% of the final sale.

However, the victim was never paid back.

Henderson allegedly sold the property through his construction company for $555,000 without the victim’s knowledge.

The victim was not reimbursed for all of the money they put into the project and only received $49,700.

The victim was supposed to receive $485,000, according to the release.