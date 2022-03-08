DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly 1,500 people at the Destin Commons Sunday had one thing in common, a craving for macaroni & cheese.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast (B&GC) said the fourth annual Mac & Cheese Fest broke the donation and attendance record.

Shervin Rassa, Chief Executive Officer with B&GC of the Emerald Coast said tickets for the event sold out the day prior. This was the first year they did not sell tickets at the gate.

The event in total raised $65,000 to go directly to the B&GC. Rassa says that money will help them serve club kids in four area counties. In 2021, the event raised $45,000.

“It really helps us impact lives of young kids in three priority outcome areas,” said Rassa. “Academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship. It allows us to continue to provide positive youth development for the kids we serve.”

12 cooking teams boiled batches and batches of noodles near the commons fountain for folks to try. Attendees had tokens to vote for their favorite categories.

WINNERS:

KIDS CHOICE: Dicieland Chicken

PEOPLES CHOICE: Smoke N’ Whiskey BBQ

JUDGES CHOICE: Jackacuda’s Seafood and Sushi

Two Youth of the Year representatives were also named and presented with laptops and college scholarships after judging was called.

More about B&GC of the Emerald Coast:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast was born in 1968 as the Boys Club of the Playground Area with 15 Members. When economic conditions threatened the organization in 1988, local businessmen recognized the Club’s value and potential and made certain that it survived.

In 1990 we enthusiastically jumped the gender gap and welcomed girls to the newly named Boys & Girls Club of Okaloosa County. Our focus broadened again to include education and we began operating Smart Centers in local middle schools shortly thereafter.

Currently, more than 1,200 kids are registered during the school year and more than 1,300 enjoyed the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast last summer.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is a registered IRS 501(c)3 charity receiving funding from contributions, special events, grants, and major donors such as Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation and United Way agencies in Escambia and Okaloosa/Walton Counties.