DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin City Council hosted a public hearing Monday, Feb. 8 about changing speed limits on town roads, excluding Highway 98.

City Council passed a motion last year for an ordinance to lower the speed limit city-wide to 30 mph unless otherwise posted.

The new speed limit, if passed at the final reading, would change from 35 miles-per-hour to 30 on Airport Road, 98 Palms, and Azalea Street.

On Airport Road, the major concern is the bend near the Destin Executive Airport. The new ordinance would change the entirety of Airport Road to 30 mph. The council previously approved low-speed vehicles on Airport Road that can only go as fast as 27 mph, council staff said this leaves an unsafe margin.

“With that 35 mph speed limit we just spent a quarter of a million dollars putting abrasive stuff on that corner because people don’t go 35 around that corner,” said Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis. “They go 45, sometimes more.”

“We’ve had two fatalities on Airport in the last ten years or however long it was. We just had really bad pedestrian and car interaction on Main Street where the speed limit is 35,” said councilman Dewey Destin. “This action is being taken in the hopes that if you lower it to 30, maybe they will go 40.”

Feb. 8 was the first reading on the ordinance and passed 5 to 2 with councilman Wagner and councilman Braden voting no on the speed change. The final reading will be added to the Feb. 22 city council agenda for approval.

You can watch the full council meeting and public hearings here.