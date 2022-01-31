DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Statistics show violent crime at late-night bars is on the rise in Destin. Sheriff Eric Aden says all of the crimes reported happen after midnight.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says overall reported crime dropped 3.9 percent in 2021 for the World’s luckiest fishing village. However, violent crimes like aggravated assaults and murder increased.

“Specifically the harbor area where they have had some trouble spots where we have seen an uptick of violent crime,” said Sheriff Aden.

Dewayne Lacey was stabbed and killed outside of Lucky’s Rotten Apple back on December 15. 41-year-old Jerrish Stephens of St Petersburg was arrested and charged.

Lacey’s mother, Dorris McNair says the stabbing should never have happened. “The bar should have had some kind of security that can help out with the kind of violence,” said McNair.

The City of Destin is looking at its options, including closing bars earlier or enacting sanctions. At a city council meeting on Jan. 18, Mayor Gary Jarvis asked OCSO for a stat report and advice on how to handle the situation.

That report showed Lucky’s had more incidents in 2021 than the last five years. Other establishments such as Coyote Ugly and Bric a Brac, also showed higher crime.

“Some of the ideas, obviously they could provide armed security, some of the establishments already utilize deputy armed security,” said Sheriff Aden. “Or if you close the local establishment down, or if you take sanctions on the establishments if they don’t adhere to your ordinances, those are really what they have at their disposal.”

New for 2022, OCSO is adding a community resource deputy in Destin. Their job is to work with local bars and restaurants to see what they need and how they can deter violent behavior.

“The other thing is to tell the visitors and our local residents, we are going to hold you accountable. If you commit a violent act trust me we are going to try and bring justice for that family,” said Sheriff Aden.