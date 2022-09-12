DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin Library is stacked with fall activities. From making ‘plarn’ to TaiChi demonstrations, the library has a full calendar of classes open to the public.

Sept. 19 – Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, and every Monday after, free TaiChi classes will be offered.

Classes held on the front lawn

Tai Chi Easy Practice Leader Marge Gross will host

Donations are accepted for the class and instructors

“This program is designed to improve the quality of life for people of all ages and is straightforward and highly adaptable, resulting in empowerment in self-care and self-management skills.” City of Destin Public Information

Sept. 23 – Upcycling Plastic Class: Plarn

6:00 pm at the Library

Register for the event ahead of time

All materials will be provided

What is Plarn?

Plastic yarn or Plarn is made out of plastic bags. The bags are turned into strips of plarn that can be reused for backpacks, coasters, baskets, mats and other items.

“Reuse your today so you don’t have to reduce your tomorrow!” City of Destin Public Information

Free E-learning:

Starting Sept. 6, the Destin Library is partnered with TumbleBooksLibrary and TeenBookCloud, an online collection of e-books and educational games.

The free and unlimited service gives anyone access to more than 250 books and games for kids. TeenBookCloud hosts hundreds of graphic novels and educational videos.

“There is also a Common Core Portal with both literature and informational text selections for middle and high school grade levels.” City of Destin Public Information

The books and games are streamed straight to an Apple or Android device without downloading. To access TumbleBooksLibrary or TeenCBookCloud, visit the library website.

For the entirety of September, the library is swapping plastic bags with reusable totes for everyday use.

“This is a perfect time to unload those plastic bags you’ve been accumulating in a closet or under the sink. There is a limit of one tote per family and supplies are limited, so trade in your unused bags early.” City of Destin Public Information

The library also added artwork to the halls by Pensacola artist Halle Castille.

“Her work is often interdisciplinary, mixing different art forms like 3D printing, painting, and sculpture to create new styles.” For the month, all donations to the library will go to One Hopeful Place, a charity helping homeless men, women, and veterans in Okaloosa County. City of Destin Public Information

The library is collecting donation items of toiletries, cleaning supplies, household supplies, and food items. The City of Destin said all other libraries in the county are also participating in the donation mission as drop-off locations.