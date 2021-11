DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Library Cooperate launched a new app for Apple and Android smart devices widening access to the Destin Library.

The app is called ‘Aspen LiDA’ and contains the entire library catalog and allows users to put items on hold.

The app partners with the library’s website, www.readokaloosa.org. Users will need a library card ID to sign in.

For questions about library cards and the app, call the library at 850-837-8572