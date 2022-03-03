DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Library is celebrating its 19th Birthday and open house.

The Destin Library announced in a news release on March 16, the library will open for an open house birthday celebration. The library will open at 1 p.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. The open house will be for locals to familiarize themselves with the new services and resources provided by the library.

The celebration will also celebrate and honour the Friends Guild of the Destin Library for their continued commitment to keeping the library functioning and beautiful.

The open house will give the community the opportunity to see the new improvements to the library. An RFID tagging system has been installed and a Self-Service Kiosk where you can check out the materials and access print jobs from the public computers. A new tablet station with six Samsung tablets has been installed for public use with four catalog tablet stations to search for items to check out or place on hold.

This event is free and open to the public, cake and punch will be available.