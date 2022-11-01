DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin High School lost power Tuesday morning causing an early dismissal of students. The school will remain closed Wednesday for continued repairs.

DHS posted online about the outage before 10 a.m. that the air conditioning went out as well as the lights.

The post alerted parents and the public that buses were coming back to take students home. Faculty and staff stayed on campus until 2 p.m. for safety and all after-school programs were canceled.

DHS said power came back to the school before 5 p.m. but the fiber optics, communications and safety system are still out of order.

Staff said the following after-school programs and meetings have been rescheduled.

The Honor Society Induction will take place as scheduled this Thursday at 6:00 pm.

The College Information Session scheduled for this evening will take place Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 pm.

The SAC meeting new date will be sent out on Thursday and is TBA.

The school will resume normal hours on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:45 a.m.