DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin High School is nearing the end of its first year of operation and hosting a 5k run Saturday, April 9.

The route will start and end at Destin high school on Commons Drive. Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for students. A packet pick-up will be Friday evening at BOTE in Destin. Awards will be given to the top 3 finishers in each category and a prize for the most festive attire.

“Dress like a fool, run like a fool.”

The first 200 will be given a free t-shirt. Crawfish Billie and Skipper’s seafood will be serving food. The school is also planning for bounce houses, raffles and games.

For tickets and more information, click here.