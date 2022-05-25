DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The sharks made history by printing Destin High Schools’ first yearbook in the spring of 2022.

After the first year of operation, the Okaloosa Co. charter school principal and board members announced a $9 million expansion for the transformed church location.

Destin High School will add a three-story classroom building with wet sciences labs and an art studio. The campus will also create a 3,000-square-foot athletic and physical training building.

The building will be 26,000 square feet and sit on a previous playground location. Construction will begin in August of 2022.

The expansion will help bring the student capacity to nearly 800. Destin High School is already at its current limit for attendance and has a waitlist for future years.

The board and the community are now looking for donors to help with the expansion. The naming of new classrooms, labs, the studio and the building can be given with large donations.

The board made the announcement to the community during the student’s last day of the spring semester. All of the students during the first year were in grades 9-11. 2023 will be the schools first graduating class.

To support the school’s growth, contact Sarah Stone at (850) 598-6888 or treasurer@destinhighschool.org.

Destin High School (DHS) was the first new high school to open in Okaloosa County in more than 50 years. A tuition-free, public charter school funded through donations, fundraisers, and supporters. DHS officially opened last summer for its first 2021-22 school year. At a recent community press conference, they announced that enrollment for the 2022-23 school year for grades 9, 10, 11 and now 12, has exceeded their expectations. There is now a waiting list. Ultimately, DHS will be able to accommodate 800 to 1,000 students, up from the current capacity of 470 students.

As well, many remarkable first year accomplishments were announced. It is impressive to note that Athletic Director, Philip Dorn, and his staff instituted 22 new sports teams, compromised of 11 boys and 11 girls teams. Numerous other firsts included:

First Power Hour

First Amazing Staff

First Clubs

First Pep Rally

First Band Concert

First Theater Production

First Destin Christmas Parade- (Grand Marshall)

First National Cheerleading Competition

First Junior Prom Sunset Dinner Cruise

First Fishing Class

First Art Show

First Winter Social

To be headed up by DAG Architects and Lord & Son Construction, the Governing Board kicked off a new Phase 2, $9 million Capital Campaign to enable a significant addition to the school grounds with the construction of a 26,000 square foot multi-story classroom building to include wet science labs and an expansive art studio. Also included in the Phase 2 expansion is a 3,000 square foot Physical Training building to be used for sports classes and athletic training.

Denise Fountain, President of the DHS Governing Board commented, “After a five-year journey dedicated to opening a high school in Destin, our Board is beyond excited to see the many successes of the first year for our students. This couldn’t have happened without the support of the community and we thank them. We hope the community will step up again to help us attain the expansion needs.”

DHS is a 501(C)(3) non-profit entity; all donations to the Phase 2 Capital Campaign are tax deductible. Depending on the donation amount, there are many opportunity perks, including building and classroom names and other campus recognitions. For detailed donor information and levels, contact DHS’s fundraising chair and Governing Board Treasurer, Sarah Stone at (850) 598-6888 or treasurer@destinhighschool.org.

In addition to offering advanced and state-mandated core curriculum, DHS utilizes a place-based approach to learning that takes advantage of the local geography, industry, and community. This has allowed the school to offer additional curriculum opportunities through authentic, meaningful classes such as Commercial Fishing/Captain’s License Prep, Biomedical, and Business/Entrepreneurship to name a few.

For additional information on registering, donating, or volunteering, please call (850) 204-4044, email info@destinhighschool.org, or visit www.destinhighschool.org. They are also hiring teachers and positions in facilities/maintenance and para-professionals.