DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Standing three stories tall with beautiful balcony views, there is a new top dog for the most expensive beachfront property in Destin.

A Texas family bought the home in March off Ocean Boulevard, closing at $6,650,000.

“This transaction exceeds any previous sale in the community by more than $130,000.” Engel & Völkers Florida

Selling realtor Andrea Farrell said the house went under contract twice without ever going to market.

House Details:

6,675 square feet

7 bedrooms

8 bathrooms

Elevator

Movie theater

Wine room

Pool

Outdoor kitchen

Private beach access

Destin home values have increased 15-percent over the past year, and predictions indicate they will continue to rise. Engel & Völkers Florida

The sellers live in Louisiana and purchased the home more than ten years ago. Farrell served as their realtor on both occasions.

Farrell works for Engel & Völkers Destin.