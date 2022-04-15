DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Standing three stories tall with beautiful balcony views, there is a new top dog for the most expensive beachfront property in Destin.
A Texas family bought the home in March off Ocean Boulevard, closing at $6,650,000.
“This transaction exceeds any previous sale in the community by more than $130,000.”Engel & Völkers Florida
Selling realtor Andrea Farrell said the house went under contract twice without ever going to market.
House Details:
- 6,675 square feet
- 7 bedrooms
- 8 bathrooms
- Elevator
- Movie theater
- Wine room
- Pool
- Outdoor kitchen
- Private beach access
Destin home values have increased 15-percent over the past year, and predictions indicate they will continue to rise.Engel & Völkers Florida
The sellers live in Louisiana and purchased the home more than ten years ago. Farrell served as their realtor on both occasions.
Farrell works for Engel & Völkers Destin.