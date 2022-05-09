DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The most up-to-date beach conditions for Destin and Fort Walton Beach are being sent by text.

Anyone interested in the daily updates on beach conditions and severe weather can text BEACH to 44144. The new program launched on May 9 for both residents and the more than 5 million tourists that visit each year.





“The safety of our residents and guests is paramount. The new measures will increase awareness to the beach flag warning system and will make the emergency response even more efficient,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners Chairman, Mel Ponder.

A text comes in around 9:00 am. every morning with the current beach conditions. If conditions change during the day, the Destin Fire Control team can send alerts to all registered numbers.

The county also added new beach signs at public access points to help emergency response locate people if called to the water.

“These safety measures are invaluable and a key to keeping those visiting our beaches safe. It has been five years in the making and we hope that these efforts will assist our local dispatch in quickly responding to emergency situations and keep our residents and guests safe, “said Jennifer Adams, Director, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism.

For more information on Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, please visit www.destinfwb.com.

Read the full release from the county board here: