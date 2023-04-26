DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Flight Works at the Destin Executive Airport (DTS) can now help veterans hoping to reach new limits as a pilot.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs recently approved the Destin Flight School to accept VA education benefits.

The flight school will train veterans in the following certifications:

Commercial Pilot Certificate

Airplane Instrument Rating

“The aviation industry needs more pilots and we are pleased that the VA is allowing Okaloosa County Airports to help meet that need,” said Okaloosa County Commissioner and Aviation Board liaison Carolyn Ketchel. “Many of our residents are veterans and now they will have the opportunity to use their VA benefits toward a future in aviation.”

Aircraft available for training include the Cessna, C150, C172, and C182, and Piper Seminole twin.

Destin Flight School also offers a Red Bird FMX full-motion simulator. Learn more about their pilot license program online.

Destin Flight School accepting VA benefits for pilot training

“It’s an honor to be able to train our local veterans after all they have sacrificed for the country,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners Chairman Trey Goodwin. “This opportunity will allow the aviation industry to tap into the skills and experience that already exists with our veterans in Okaloosa County.”

The VA offers education benefits to Veterans, service members, and their qualified family members with needs like paying college tuition, finding the right school or training program, and getting career counseling.

Destin Flight Works at DTS is an aircraft and helicopter training company approved by the Federal Aviation Administration under Title 14 CFR, Part 141.

The new acceptance falls under the VA code 14 CFR Part 141 and meets the criteria of Title 38 USC §3672(2)(A)(ii).