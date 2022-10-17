DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — There are 2 weeks left to register and compete in the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. A lot of leaders have dropped off the board during the Oct. 15 & 16 weekend.

Here is a look at the standings as of Oct. 17.

Division and species1st2nd3rd
AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – AmberjackJackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbsBart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbsStephen McCoin – Soddy Daisy, TN – 91.4 lbs
Charter Boat – King MackerelMitch Meroyman – Gallatin, TN 25.6 lbsJacey Rogers – Destin, FL – 24.8 lbs
Charter Boat – GrouperJohn Mroczho – Cartersville, GA – 55.6 lbsJames Black – Pensacola, FL – 51.0 lbs
Charter Boat – AmberjackJackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbsBart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Blackfin TunaJason Aaron – Lacassas, TN- 28.0 lbsCole Fisher – Sansberry, IN – 25.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Mingo SnapperMisty Fariss – Niceville, FL – 5.2 lbsMarsha Simonds – McKeesport, PA – 5.0 lbs
Charter Boat – ScampKevin Greene – Destin, FL – 15.4 lbsBrad Cowles – Tolland, CT – 14.2 lbs
Charter Boat – WahooHunt Solomon – Carterville, TN – 49.2 lbsJohn Faulkenburg – Monrovia, IN – 41.0 lbs
Charter Boat – Almaco JackDean Beamont – Striker, OH – 25.0 lbsWillie R. Beedle, Jr. – Atlanta, GA – 24.8 lbs
Charter Boat – Black SnapperAngela McInturff – Blountsville, TN – 10.6 lbsBrian Bullock – Cartersville, GA – 9.8 lbs
Charter Boat – TriggerfishMiranda Williams – Bon Air, AL – 8.6 lbsErnie Schimpf – Dousman, WI – 8.2 lbs
Party Boat – King MackerelJerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 29.0 lbsJerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 25.0 lbs
Party Boat – GrouperMichael Barnett – Shelbyville, KY – 40.6 lbsLogan Woods – Thompson Station, TN – 37.4 lbs
Party Boat – AmberjackMarlin Perry – Ashland City, TN – 57.6 lbsAllen Palmer – Ringold, GA – 40.0 lbs
Party Boat – Blackfin TunaAustin Brady – Shephardsville, KY – 23.4 lbsRobert Dills – Caryville, TN – 23.0 lbs
Party Boat – Mingo SnapperFelix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 6.0 lbsEdward McClendon – Douglasville, GA – 5.4 lbs
Party Boat – ScampEdward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 8.4 lbsEdward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 7.4 lbs
Party Boat – Wahoo Felix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 54.6 lbsJosh Moneymaker – Niceville, FL – 54.0 lbs
Party Boat – Almaco JackGeorge Gray – Santa Rosa, FL – 24.6 lbsMike Blose – Crestview, FL – 20.4 lbs
Party Boat – Black SnapperJack Wallin – Destin, FL – 13.2 lbsJack Wallin – Destin, FL – 12.6 lbs
Party Boat – TriggerfishAshleigh Boldin – Lebanon, TN – 8.8 lbsSamuel McIntire – Crestview, FL – 8.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King MackerelChris Oliver – Valparaiso, FL – 17.4 lbsBenny Baugh – Madisonville, KY – 12.2 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – GrouperNicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 14.4 lbsMike Kelly – Goodletsville, TN – 12.6 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – AmberjackTiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbsCarl Holland – Sparta, IL – 28.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Blackfin TunaDavid McKinley – Alabaster, AL – 23.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo SnapperRoss Setters – Shreveport, LA – 3.2 lbsJake Edwards – Nashville, TN – 3.0 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – ScampNicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 3.8 lbsStephen Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco JackSean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbsThomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black SnapperDave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 8.4 lbsRandy Hacker – Oneida, TN – 7.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – TriggerfishJace Diamond – Gulf Breeze, FL – 6.2 lbsLane Schollmeyer – Old Summit, MS – 5.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King MackerelBrooks Reid – Freeport, FL – 41.0 lbsTayte Lothian – Geneva, AL – 37.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – GrouperAndrew Dover – Destin, FL – 50.6 lbsChris Taylor – Miramar Beach, FL – 50.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – AmberjackWill Wilson – Piperoad, AL – 64.4 lbsPickett Reese – Piperoad, AL – 57.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin TunaDeanna Ovsak – Niceville, FL – 22.4 lbsAlex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo SnapperDavid Tijerina – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.2 lbsFisher Parker – Destin, FL – 4.2 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – ScampAdam Meyer – Destin, FL – 10.6 lbsAllen Atha – Fayatteville, GA – 8.8 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – WahooDerrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 101.0 lbsTravis House – Rocksboro, NC – 97.6 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco JackLarry McKenzie – McCalla, AL – 23.4 lbsEric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 23.2 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Black SnapperJudson Upshaw – Banks, AL – 10.2 lbsMilton Harris – Shalimar, FL – 5.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – TriggerfishRobby Rush – Destin, FL – 10.2 lbsMike Breon – Banks, AL – 9.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King MackerelSteve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbsLance Stokes – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 12.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – GrouperGuy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbsJustin Gibson – Dothan, AL – 28.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – AmberjackKord Price – Marlo, OK – 24.2 lbsAaron Saunders – Williamsburg, Ohio – 21.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin TunaMike Mahaffey – Mt. Orab, OH – 23.0 lbsChris Adams – Isabella, MO- 19.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo SnapperJoseph Kisinger – Oklahoma City, OK – 3.2 lbsBruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 3.0 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – ScampTana Varner – Navarre, FL – 3.8 lbsBruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 2.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco JackBetsy Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.4 lbsJohn Hitsos – Mary Esther, FL – 2.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black SnapperChristel Kelly – Ft. Walton Beach, FL -10.6 lbsAlex Davidson – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 7.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – TriggerfishBilly Zumwalt – Fayetteville, NC – 7.4 lbsTim Vaughan – Bowling Green, KY – 3.6 lbs
Ladies – King MackerelKelly Lupola – Navarre, FL – 40.4 lbsChris Oliver – Valparaiso, FL – 33.2 lbs
Ladies – GrouperBrittany Brown – Pell City, AL – 39.6 lbsMichelle Simpson – Eastland, TX – 21.0 lbs
Ladies – AmberjackKatlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbsDeanna Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 67.4 lbs
Ladies – Blackfin Tuna Denise Lentz – Tatersville, KY – 23.6 lbsCassie Cox – Louisville, KY – 23.6 lbs
Ladies – WahooTaylor Kilgore – Jacksonville, AL – 52.2 lbsMisty Fariss – Niceville, FL – 29.8 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – King MackerelWill Sexton – Destin, FL – 45.0 lbsWill Sexton – Destin, FL – 37.4 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – GrouperFisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbsJeb Staples – Destin, FL – 35.4 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – AmberjackBrody Williams – Manchester, TN – 71.4 lbsElios Borne – New Liberty, KY – 63.8 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Blackfin TunaBubba Berry – Shreveport, LA – 24.2 lbsJacob Duncan – Ruidoso, NM – 21.6 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – WahooNoah Jung – Chelsea, AL – 27.8 lbsMason Ashe – Waynesville, MO – 26.6 lbs
Senior – King MackerelWilliam Sexton – Destin, FL – 34.0 lbsBarry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 17.4 lbs
Senior – GrouperSnonky Taylor – Wellington, FL – 40.4 lbsCharlie Kornegay – Childersburg, AL – 28.8 lbs
Senior – Amberjack  Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbsCactus Schroeder – Abilene, TX – 66.8 lbs
Senior – Blackfin TunaBill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 23.2 lbsBill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 20.6 lbs
Senior – WahooLuis Mendez – Kennedale, TX – 29.8 lbsLarry Fisher – Louisville, KY – 22.8 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda  Jim Bernecker – Spring Valley, OH – 21.8 lbsAndy Cronon – Harrison, TN – 21.2 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – BonitoRussell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbsKim Blackman – Harrodsburg, KY – 15.8 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – DolphinJoshua Epperson – Shalimar, FL – 13.8 lbsAndrew Sweeny – Fort Worth, TX – 13.2 lbs
Billfish – Largest SailfishJamie Seamon – Prattville, AL – 50.4 lbs
Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – CobiaEric Chester – Tampa, FL – 34.2 lbsBecky Pemerton – Nashville, TN – 29.0 lbs
Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Lane SnapperMissy January – Destin, FL – 3.4 lbsBen Albert – Germantown, OH – 2.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – GrouperBrett Koehler – Shelbyville, IL – 51.4 lbsRyan Conlan – Tallahasse, FL – 42.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – AmberjackJerry Johnston – Shelbyville, IL – 89.4 lbsGarrett Nestor – Social Circle, GA – 63.4 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – ScampJon Baker – Marietta, GA – 16.6 lbsDonald Grayson – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – 16.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowfin TunaBryan Simmons – Cartersville, GA – 159.6 lbsDavid Bazylak – Destin, FL – 156.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Big Eye TunaGregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 179.2 lbsConnor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 122.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – DolphinKyle Conlan – Tallahassee, FL – 25.2 lbsJonathan Smith – Canton, GA – 16.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – WahooMagdy Khalyl – Jefferson, IN – 52.6 lbsDiane Lewis – Destin, FL- 50.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Almaco JackJames Lawson – Statesboro, GA -16.4 lbsKellie Ellis – Destin, FL – 9.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Snowy GrouperJonelle Bell – Destin, FL- 23.6 lbsPaul Schoenberg – Navarre, FL – 18.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowedge GrouperKristen Sharp – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – FlounderChuck Magill – Niceville, FL – 3.0 lbsKevin MacDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 7.6 lbsBrandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – SheepsheadDerrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 6.0 lbsJohn Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbsMatt Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 3.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Spanish MackerelBill Ireland – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – PompanoJason Cameron – Navarre, FL – 3.2 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – RedfishDylan Ellsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 6.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Speckled TroutJaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – FlounderJerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 2.4 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Senior Any SpeciesCharles Gleason – FWB, FL – 24.8 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Junior Any SpeciesCamrin Pearson – Niceville, FL – 24.2 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – FlounderEthan Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – King MackerelDennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 4.0 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – RedfishDeandre Gantt – FWB, FL – 5.2 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – SheepsheadJulian Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.4 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Speckled TroutDerrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Spanish MackerelDennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 3.2 lbs
Mason Hupp Memorial Mako My Day SharkAndrea Chambers – Grove City, OH – 335.4 lbsJoe Civiletto – Chandler, AZ – 305.4 lbs
BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species  Jerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 27.2 lbsBlake Dumas – Miramar Beach, FL – 20.2 lbs
The Trophy Center FIRST FISHRiver Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs
The Wynsong Jim Wilson, Jr. Memorial Billfish Catch and ReleaseGregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 6.0 lbsJonathan Smith – Canton, GA – 3.0 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Barrel FishAdam Meyer – Destin, FL – 19.0 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – TileRobert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 12.8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Kitty MitchellDan Doherty – Platte City, MO – 3.2 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Snowy GrouperEric Simmons – Memphis, TN – 30.8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – WarsawGarrett Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 333. 8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper Adam Mraz – Atlanta, GA – 20.8 lbs
Stats last checked at 11:00 am Oct. 17

Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught. The full printout list can be found online.

The rodeo lasts until Oct. 31. The last day to register a boat and participate is Oct. 30.

Destin Fishing Rodeo staff wants to remind folks that the event is not just for anglers. Those walking the Destin harbor can watch the weigh-ins behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m..

