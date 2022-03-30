DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The nation’s largest fishing fleet is prepared for the potential of severe weather Thursday morning.

Most charter boats stayed off the water Wednesday afternoon due to conditions in the Gulf of Mexico. Charter boats on the harbor in Destin range from 40 to 65 feet long.

Crews with the Lady Em charter boat said they will also stay docked for Thursday, March 30. Captain Mike Eller said the first chance to get back on the water will be Friday depending on the conditions.

“When we prepare to tie the boats up for a big blow, we first we look at what direction the blow is going to come from, and that tells us what direction we need to tie up to. “ Captain Mike Eller, owner-operator of charter boat Lady Em.

The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team forecasts the storm to arrive between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 31.

Captain Eller is expecting winds from 35 to 40 miles per hour.

“You know you can stay in the slip up to about 50 miles an hour once you get over about 50 or 60 miles an hour sustained winds the rope straps the pilings lean over and the boat gets to the other side, and then starts rubbing against the other side and tears the railing loose and messes the boat up so anything anything below about 50 miles an hour, you’re good. “ Captain Mike Eller, owner-operator of charter boat Lady Em.

With 40 years of experience, captain Eller said spring storms are normal. The Lady Em crew uses extra storm docking ropes and ties the boat up at specific spots to prevent damage.

“So most of our big blows come from the southeast or the West southwest so if the storm is going to come from the southeast, we’ll pull our boats over to the East Southside of the slip, put extra ropes on them. The ropes will stretch in a big blow and so when the rope stretches it kind of leaves you in the middle of the slip, whereas if you just tie off as normal in the middle of the slip, the rope will stretch and push you to the other side and you’ll rub on the pilings on the other side. “ Captain Mike Eller, owner-operator of charter boat Lady Em.

What charter customers need to know:

“Typically, if it if It’s a big blow we’re not going. They’re not even coming down to the dock. We’ve contacted them, told him that it’s going to be too rough and we’re not going. Then after the blow subsides, sometimes it takes a day or two gor the Gulf to calm down and then it’s just kind of a judgment call whether the crew is good to go in some rough water where they got families or kids. You really kind of evaluate the crew and evaluate what kind of trip you’re doing, is it a half day, is it a 12 hour or is it a two day? Captain Mike Eller, owner-operator of charter boat Lady Em.

For more information about the Lady Em charter boat, click here.