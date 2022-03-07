DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin-Fire Rescue swapped out and sent more manpower to assist in the Bay County complex fire over the weekend.

An update Sunday night said all three fires are less than 50% contained.

Photos shared to social media show multiple fire engines and state fire teams staging in a Best Buy parking lot Saturday night.

Destin Fire-Rescue said Engine 19 returned to the fire site Saturday with fresh personnel. The state called in regional strike teams over the weekend to assist area crews.

Keep all crews in your thoughts and prayers as they are working hard with local departments to get this fire more under control. Destin-Fire Rescue

More photos show Destin crews fighting hot spots off Amanda Circle off 231 in Bay County. Destin-Fire Rescue first sent Engine 19 out to Bay County on March 4.