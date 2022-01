DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was an unusual call for Destin Fire-Rescue in Okaloosa County. According to a Facebook post Friday, a private plane a Destin jet couldn’t take off “due to bird wire that was wrapped around the tail causing interference with flight.”

The ladder crew responded with some outside-the-box thinking. They used the ladder to get close enough to the tail to remove the wire. This allowed for a safe takeoff. No word on how the bird wire got there or tangled in the tail.