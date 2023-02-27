DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida is invited to try many different twists on the southern staple comfort food, macaroni and cheese.

The Destin Commons shopping center off Highway 98 is hosting the 5th annual festival.

The annual event supports the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. The 2022 event raised $65,000 to help 5,000 kids in programs from Pensacola to Panama City, Fla.

Event Details:

Sunday, March 5

12-4 pm

Destin Commons 4100 Legendary Dr, Destin, FL 32541



General Admission tickets are still available. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for kids. The V.I.C. tickets are sold out.

The family-friendly festival is a competition for 15 local restaurants competing in judge and people’s choice award categories.

The club said this event and other festivals like it help them “promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.”