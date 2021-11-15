Destin City Council votes to fill vacant seat after governor suspends councilwoman

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin City Council voted 4-2 in favor of community activist Boby Wagner filling the vacant seat previously held by Prebble Ramswell.

Wagner, 28, ran for a vacant city council seat earlier in 2021 and came in second to now serving councilman Jim Bagby. Wagner counted in with 557 votes that election to Bagby’s 690.

Councilman Schmidt made a motion to appoint Wagner to the seat at the meeting Monday night. That motion was met with opposing thoughts to open the election to the public.

“Give a time period for anyone that is interested in sitting in that seat, applying to that seat to get their names in prior to our next meeting, and then at the next meeting a motion can be made from that list of candidates,” Mayor Gary Jarvis said.

“I already know who at this point who I think would be the proper guy to vote for. The guy who ran and come very close to winning. So I would hate to waste the other folks’ time,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dewey Destin.

One resident spoke during the public comment period in support of former councilman Prebble Ramswell. “She did what we asked her to do, we stand behind her, I just wanted y’all to know.”

Wagner will be sworn in at the next regular city council meeting scheduled for Dec. 6. The term being served will end in 2022.

