DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An interlocal agreement is being formed between the City of Destin, the Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation and the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation to bring pickleball to city residents and visitors.

The ECFF presented a proposal at the Apr. 4 meeting to build 10 courts at the current Taj Renee Community Aquatic Center located at 4345 Commons Dr. The land is owned by the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation.

The ECFF Treasurer Kathi Hippi said pickleball is a growing court and they have worked with the city to get estimates to construct ten courts with fencing and lighting.

“Destin Parks & Rec staff obtained an all-inclusive cost estimate on a prepared site of $75,000 per court,” the ECFF proposal states.

The City of Destin has had money allocated to construct pickleball courts for years. Both in the Fiscal Budget for 2021 with $50,000 and 2022 with $400,000. These funds however would not cover the full cost of construction for ten courts.

“What we would propose is that we promise to build with that $400,00 at least four courts, but we will undoubtedly do more because more will benefit all of us,” said Hippi.

Councilmember Teresa Hebert spoke at the meeting about how the challenge so far has been to find land for court construction. The ECFF proposal takes care of that hurdle.

The interlocal agreement will also include efforts to get more money from Okaloosa County and the Tourism Development Council to pay the bill for all ten. The ECFF is also asking for local business donations to help fund the project.

In the agreement, ECFF is asking the City of Destin to give a 50% annual stipend for court maintenance and facility repairs. Some city council members spoke to the ECFF raising costs to handle maintenance and facility repairs rather than the city.

ECFF will provide facilities in the Aquatic Center for pickleball players such as locker rooms, operational support and safety staff. Hippi said having the safety aspect is different than most pickleball courts they have seen in research.

“We have people, lifeguards on the facility that can render first aid and handle emergencies,” said Hippi. “Where a lot of these other court facilities, there is nobody there. You can drop dead of a heart attack and hope, maybe someone comes along and finds you.”

More about Pickleball:

Pickleball is a small-court sport similar to tennis. According to USA Pickleball, pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The game is played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. The game can be played as doubles or singles and enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.

ECFF said adding these courts to the Taj Renee Center will give the city opportunity to raise sports tourism with pickleball tournaments.

The ECFF proposal did state discounted or free pickleball play for Destin City residents.

City staff said the interlocal agreement will be ready to present to the council at the first meeting in May.