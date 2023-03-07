DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Gilligan’s Watersports filed a marina application with the City of Destin to construct a second boat dock to be used by commercial vessels at their location on Harbor Blvd.

Currently, Gilligan’s has a 20-slip boat dock. The company hoped to build a new 17-slip boat dock bringing the total of boats to 37.

MRD Associates, Inc., on behalf of Mike Abadie of ABC Amusement Co, has submitted an application for City Council review for the construction of a 4,353 square-foot wooden dock to the east of the existing 20-slip Gilligan’s docking facility at 530 Harbor Boulevard. Approximately 36 timber mooring piles shall be installed within the slips.

Michael Dombrowski of MRD Associates, Inc. said charter companies already showed interest in 15 of the 17 potential slips.

Proposed Gilligan’s Watersports dock

The proposed dock would break city ordinance by extending 253 feet into Destin Harbor. City code only allows docks to be built up to 200 feet. The company would have to be approved for a variance by the city council to extend the dock the extra 53 feet.

Gilligan’s was on hold for the Department of Education permit for the construction when presented to the council. The dock plans did meet the City’s 20% rule for dock construction if the variance was approved.

After discussion by the engineer and residents. The city council voted 3-2 to deny the building application for the dock.

Councilman Jim Bagby cited concerns for citizens’ Reparium Rights, which protects water property owners with access to the water on their property lines.

Dombrowski told the council the dock proposal would not infringe on Ripariam’s Rights and that the neighbors in question, Harbor Dock restaurant did not show any opposition to the plan.

Residents and other council members hoped to wait out the results and actions of the ongoing Harbor Capacity Study.